Former Cox High star Chris Taylor blasts walk-off home run to lift the Dodgers to wild-card win

Chris Taylor was mired in a batting slump as the Los Angeles Dodgers began the postseason, and he was on the bench to start Wednesday night’s National League wild-card game against St. Louis.

But Taylor, a former star at Cox High in Virginia Beach, was a late-inning replacement and put that slump behind him with one swing.

Taylor hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Los Angeles to a 3-1 victory over the Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.

“Honestly, I was trying to hit a single and not trying to do too much,” Taylor said in a postgame TV interview with TBS. “ ... Think small, big things happen.”

Taylor had just seven hits in his previous 65 at-bats (.108) with 26 strikeouts.

The game was tied at 1 from the fourth inning on before LA’s Cody Bellinger drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the ninth against Cardinals lefty reliever T.J. McFarland. After a pitching change, that brought up Taylor, who blasted a pitch by right-hander Alex Reyes into the left-field seats to set off a celebration in front of a sellout crowd of 53,193.

Taylor’s hit propelled the Dodgers into a best-of-five NL Division Series against the rival San Francisco Giants. Game 1 is Friday night in San Francisco.