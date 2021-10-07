CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Cox High star Chris Taylor blasts walk-off home run to lift the Dodgers to wild-card win

By Jami Frankenberry, The Virginian-Pilot
 7 days ago

Chris Taylor was mired in a batting slump as the Los Angeles Dodgers began the postseason, and he was on the bench to start Wednesday night’s National League wild-card game against St. Louis.

But Taylor, a former star at Cox High in Virginia Beach, was a late-inning replacement and put that slump behind him with one swing.

Taylor hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Los Angeles to a 3-1 victory over the Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.

“Honestly, I was trying to hit a single and not trying to do too much,” Taylor said in a postgame TV interview with TBS. “ ... Think small, big things happen.”

Taylor had just seven hits in his previous 65 at-bats (.108) with 26 strikeouts.

The game was tied at 1 from the fourth inning on before LA’s Cody Bellinger drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the ninth against Cardinals lefty reliever T.J. McFarland. After a pitching change, that brought up Taylor, who blasted a pitch by right-hander Alex Reyes into the left-field seats to set off a celebration in front of a sellout crowd of 53,193.

Taylor’s hit propelled the Dodgers into a best-of-five NL Division Series against the rival San Francisco Giants. Game 1 is Friday night in San Francisco.

dailydodgers.com

Chris Taylor, Cody Bellinger unlikely heroes as Los Angeles Dodgers walk off with NL wild card over St. Louis Cardinals

As Wednesday's National League Wild Card Game prolonged and the score remained knotted, a singular thought began to gain momentum in the Los Angeles Dodgers' dugout -- in the bottom of the ninth, with the St. Louis Cardinals on the other side. "We all thought Albert [Pujols] was gonna hit a home run," Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner said. "It couldn't have been written any better."
MLB
Sports Illustrated

How Traditional Extra-Innings Rule Impacts the Playoffs

Last night was one of the most absurd nights of Division Series baseball that I can remember. The first game of the night, between the Red Sox and Rays at Fenway, ended after 13 innings in a 6–4 Boston win and a 2–1 series lead. The second game of the night—the first playoff game hosted at ...
MLB
wsau.com

Dodgers Walk-Off Cardinals In NL Wild Card Game

LOS ANGELES, CA (WSAU-MetroSource) — Chris Taylor delivered a walk-off two run homer as he punched the Los Angeles Dodgers a ticket to the NLDS. The defending champs advanced with a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in Los Angeles. Tayor broke a 1-1 tie with his moonshot in the bottom of the ninth.
MLB
thinkbluepc.com

Dodgers Walk-Off Wild Card Win Sets Up NLDS Showdown with San Francisco Giants

With one swing of Chris Taylor’s bat, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 106 win season was saved. In a stressful game that took all nine innings to determine the winner, in a glorious walk-off fashion, the Dodgers advanced to the NLDS to face their division rival San Francisco Giants. It was...
MLB
