CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Nagy names Justin Fields Bears’ starting quarterback

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PasfZ_0cJgMkyQ00

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy had a plan to develop Justin Fields and resisted making the rookie his team’s starting quarterback from the start of offseason practices.

Nagy has changed his mind and on Wednesday made Fields the team’s starting quarterback going forward.

“I told you the last couple of weeks we’ve had some good conversations internally,” Nagy said. “It’s helped us in the last couple weeks.

“Continuing that process this week it’s led to making the decision to move with Justin as the starter.”

On Monday, Nagy had said Fields was still the backup and playing only because of Andy Dalton’s knee injury. But on Tuesday he told both quarterbacks of the change and announced it Wednesday. Dalton will return to practice this week after suffering a bone bruise to his left knee and will be the backup.

“I would say I was a little bit surprised, but I mean, not really crazy surprised, but definitely a little bit of surprise,” Fields said. “I feel like he was pretty straightforward with me and Andy.

“And I think my teammates believe in me, so just grateful for the opportunity and just trying to get ready to work.”

Fields experienced a dreadful start, going 6 of 20 for 68 yards and taking nine sacks in Week 3 against Cleveland. In his first home start on Sunday he completed 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards, including a 64-yarder to Darnell Mooney.

“We’ve been patient with this, we’ve grown with him, we’re proud of Justin,” Nagy said. “He’s been a great teammate from the very beginning.”

The Bears signed the veteran Dalton in free agency and traded up to No. 11 from No. 20 in the first round of the draft to pick Fields, and Nagy had said all along the job was Dalton’s until coaches felt Fields was ready.

Then came the knee injury to Dalton in the first half against Cincinnati in Week 2.

“The plan and the process that we had going into this was important to understand, and then when Andy unfortunately got hurt with his knee, that sped the process up,” Nagy said.

Dalton also had said he was promised the starting job this year, although nothing was ever said about how long he would keep that job.

Nagy cited the way Fields bounced back with a strong effort against Detroit last Sunday as key to the decision after he had a poor game against Cleveland.

“There’s a lot of guys that might not have come back from that,” Nagy said. “That was tough, but that just shows who he is.

“All of us, just knowing and seeing what he’s about, and then that trust. You know, Justin has earned that trust with us. Now, that’s kind of why we went that way.”

Telling Dalton had to be a difficult discussion for Nagy, considering he’d been promised the starting job and only made two starts.

“It’s not easy,” Nagy said. “And so there’s that part of this and I just appreciate the way that he’s handled everything, and so he’s as special as they get, and I’ve been around a lot of special guys.”

The Bears (2-2) are at Las Vegas (3-1) on Sunday.

Fields’ parents were at his home and wanted to celebrate the news when he told them Tuesday of the promotion. He told them to go out to celebrate, but he would stay home because he had work to do for the Raiders game.

“But yeah, they went out without me,” he said. “I was just home with my dog, Uno, watching film last night. So that’s all I was doing.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bears trade with Dolphins to help Justin Fields, offense

In an attempt to bolster their anemic offense, the Chicago Bears got Justin Fields and the team’s attack some help by trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant. This, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. The move comes shortly after the Bears scored a 24-14 win over...
NFL
Yardbarker

Nick Foles caught badmouthing Justin Fields, Matt Nagy as Bears struggle

The Chicago Bears fell to the Cleveland Browns 26-6 on Sunday afternoon. With the defeat, Chicago sits at 1-2 on the year – but that’s the least of the Bears' problems. Making his first career start, rookie quarterback Justin Fields struggled badly in place of an injured Andy Dalton. With Fields at the helm, the Bears mustered a mere 47 yards and six first downs on the day.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
NFL

Nagy noncommittal on Bears' starting QB with Andy Dalton, Justin Fields set to practice through injuries

Matt Nagy isn't ready to name a starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears' Week 4 tilt against the Detroit Lions. The coach reiterated Wednesday that his QB depth remains unchanged: 1. Andy Dalton, 2. Justin Fields, 3. Nick Foles. Nagy added that Sunday's decision would be sorted out when the club has a "clearer picture" of the health of the top two signal-callers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Justin Fields Bears#Ap
Chicago Tribune

Another run-heavy approach and solid defense help Justin Fields get his 2nd win. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ Week 5 win in Las Vegas.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears combined a smothering defensive effort with the offensive line’s best performance to date to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 20-9 on Sunday afternoon at raucous Allegiant Stadium. 1. The music pumped so loudly in the visitors locker room, you could hear it through several sets of walls in the bowels of this stunning new stadium just off the Strip. Bears fans ...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says 1 Prominent NFL Team Is “Done”

The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021. Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

1K+
Followers
469
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy