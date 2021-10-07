CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Lexus NX First Drive Review | Believe us, it really is all new

By James Riswick
Autoblog
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Lexus NX is at once a safe evolution of the product it replaces and a significant redesign with long-lasting implications. Its dimensions and styling are so similar to the outgoing NX that you'd be forgiven for thinking it's merely a mid-cycle refresh, but indeed, it's a ground-up re-do based on new underpinnings. Sure, they're shared with every front-wheel-drive Toyota group product introduced in the past four years, but then, that's part of the "safe evolution" bit.

www.autoblog.com

