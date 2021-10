With four trims and four engine options, the 2022 Lexus NX tries to offer something for every compact luxury SUV buyer. Having so many options can be overwhelming, but we're here to help. Our advice? First pick an engine from the NX250, NX350, NX350h hybrid, and NX450h+ plug-in hybrid models and go from there. That sounds easy enough until you discover that the NX350h hybrid is actually priced $500 less than the NX350 turbo. (We have more detailed pricing here.) Decisions, decisions.

BUYING CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO