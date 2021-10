Being Native Hawaiian is a unique experience. It creates a very complex – and often very confusing and both mentally and emotionally taxing – relationship to America. Our ancestors were (unwillingly) made citizens of the United States after being illegally overthrown, annexed, and pushed into statehood. And now (as it has been for several decades), we must reckon with the consequences of the aforementioned events: dealing with the loss and misrepresentation of our culture, reteaching newer generations our heritage after decades of a disconnection due to events like the Hawaiian-language ban (which was only lifted in 1986), finding a way to live amidst a destructive tourism industry, and so on.

