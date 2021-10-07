CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MOVING ON! Dodgers win wild-card game 3 to 1 over the St. Louis Cardinals

By Seth Lemon
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lNUAf_0cJgKtST00

The Dodgers beat the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday night in a National League wild-card game, advancing to the Division Series to face their rival San Francisco Giants.

Los Angeles beat the Redbirds 3-to-1 at Dodgers Stadium. In a nail-biter of a game, the reigning World Series champions bested the competition thanks to a walk-off from Chris Taylor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GXZZD_0cJgKtST00
Teammates greet Kenley Jansen #74 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the dugout after the top of the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. Photo credit Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

In the fourth inning, Justin Turner hit one of Adam Wainwright’s curveballs for a solo homer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OnqCH_0cJgKtST00
Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a solo home run in the fourth inning. Photo credit Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Chris Taylor proved the neck injury that benched him in September was nothing more than a hiccup, hitting a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FeeLl_0cJgKtST00
Tommy Edman #19 of the St. Louis Cardinals steals second against Trea Turner #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning. Photo credit Harry How/Getty Images

Taylor’s game-ending home run makes him the first National League player to hit a walk-off homer in a showdown postseason game since 1960 when the Pirates’ second baseman Bill Mazeroski cleared the bases in Game 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EHwt4_0cJgKtST00
Adam Wainwright #50 of the St. Louis Cardinals reacts after walking Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning. Photo credit Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Dodgers drenched each other with champagne and beer, celebrating on the field and afterward In the clubhouse. The game sold out with more than 53,000 people in attendance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XFmQ_0cJgKtST00
Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with Cody Bellinger #35 and Steven Souza Jr. #18 after his walk-off two-run home run in the ninth inning to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals. Photo credit Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

This weekend's upcoming series is the first time the Dodgers and Giants play each other in a playoff game.

While the Dodgers face the Giants, the Milwaukee Brewers will battle the Atlanta Braves. The Division Series begins with the California teams — in their first postseason meeting ever — on Friday.

