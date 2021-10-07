MOVING ON! Dodgers win wild-card game 3 to 1 over the St. Louis Cardinals
The Dodgers beat the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday night in a National League wild-card game, advancing to the Division Series to face their rival San Francisco Giants.
Los Angeles beat the Redbirds 3-to-1 at Dodgers Stadium. In a nail-biter of a game, the reigning World Series champions bested the competition thanks to a walk-off from Chris Taylor.
In the fourth inning, Justin Turner hit one of Adam Wainwright’s curveballs for a solo homer.
Chris Taylor proved the neck injury that benched him in September was nothing more than a hiccup, hitting a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Taylor’s game-ending home run makes him the first National League player to hit a walk-off homer in a showdown postseason game since 1960 when the Pirates’ second baseman Bill Mazeroski cleared the bases in Game 7.
The Dodgers drenched each other with champagne and beer, celebrating on the field and afterward In the clubhouse. The game sold out with more than 53,000 people in attendance.
This weekend's upcoming series is the first time the Dodgers and Giants play each other in a playoff game.
While the Dodgers face the Giants, the Milwaukee Brewers will battle the Atlanta Braves. The Division Series begins with the California teams — in their first postseason meeting ever — on Friday.
