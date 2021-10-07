CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Parents of Nashville baby charged after car stolen with child inside

By Bob D'Angelo, Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee are searching for a woman who stole a vehicle with a 1-year-old baby in the back seat from the parking lot of a Nashville supermarket.

The car theft took place Wednesday at a Kroger store, WZTV reported. The vehicle was identified as a blue 2013 Ford Focus, the television station reported. The vehicle has a Tennessee license plate, 8R66F2. The woman was carrying a small dog, witnesses said.

Update 1:05 a.m. EDT Oct. 8: The parents of 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe face charges for leaving their son alone in a running, unlocked vehicle, according to Nashville police.

Ruhumuriza Mukunzi, 29, and Nyirankumi Nyirankumi, 26, were cited by citation with child endangerment, a misdemeanor, WZTV reported.

On Thursday, Nashville police released surveillance video from the Kroger parking lot showing a woman, later identified as Brandi Rhodes, 33, walking up to the Ford Focus at 6:19 p.m. CDT, WSMV reported. The video then showed the Focus pulling out of a parking space and driving away, the television station reported.

Update 8:15 a.m. EDT Oct. 7: Police said they found 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe early Thursday after a citizen spotted the stolen Ford Focus in East Nashville.

The car was abandoned a short distance from where Nolan was taken, authorities said.

“Nolan was found safe, asleep in the car,” police said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Authorities continue to search for Brandi Rhodes, 33, the woman suspected of stealing the car with Nolan inside.

Original report: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for the child, identified as Nolan Ishimwe, WZTV reported.

“His parents were inside shopping and reported their car and son missing at 7 p.m.,” Nashville police tweeted.

The theft occurred at about 7 p.m. CDT, WKRN reported. The boy’s parents were inside the store shopping when the car was stolen, the television station reported.

It is unclear whether the boy’s parents will face charges for leaving him unattended in the vehicle, according to WSMV.

Police are asking residents to call 911 if they see the vehicle.

