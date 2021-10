Do you have a vision for the future of your community? Here’s your chance to share! The Village is asking community members who have not yet responded to take a few minutes to fill out the newly re-opened, brief, survey. The survey is critical piece in the development of the Village’s 2022-2025 Strategic Plan. A wide variety of community voices are needed to ensure that plan encapsulates a good representation of community priorities. These voices will help inform the Village Board’s discussions as the process of drafting the plan moves forward. Responses are anonymous and will be summarized to help inform decision making about development, support for the business community, municipal services, capital projects, community events, and more. Please take the time to make a contribution to the betterment of your community! Complete the survey. https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/7BB3zr.

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO