CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland County, NJ

Alvarado Awarded a 2021 Women of Achievement Award for Cumberland County

snjtoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSERVPRO of Cape May & Cumberland Counties is proud to announce their business & marketing development coordinator, Minerva Alvarado, has been awarded the 2021 Women of Achievement Award for Cumberland County by the Garden State Council, BSA. The wine reception and awards dinner is set for November 10 at Auletto’s in Deptford. For more information about the event, e-mail: patrick.linfors@scouting.org.

snjtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, NJ
City
Deptford Township, NJ
City
Vineland, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Government
Vineland, NJ
Business
City
Bridgeton, NJ
Cumberland County, NJ
Government
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Servpro#The Garden State Council#Auletto#Advisory Board#The Hispanic Business Co

Comments / 0

Community Policy