Alvarado Awarded a 2021 Women of Achievement Award for Cumberland County

SERVPRO of Cape May & Cumberland Counties is proud to announce their business & marketing development coordinator, Minerva Alvarado, has been awarded the 2021 Women of Achievement Award for Cumberland County by the Garden State Council, BSA. The wine reception and awards dinner is set for November 10 at Auletto’s in Deptford. For more information about the event, e-mail: patrick.linfors@scouting.org.