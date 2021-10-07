Zodiac Killer, Bay Area Murderer, Identified By Cold-Case Task Force – News Brig

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man faces charges after allegedly shooting another man in the wrist and engaging police in an armed standoff last week. Thirty-year-old Kirk Jones is charged with second-degree assault and possession of ammo/any firearm while prohibited, court documents filed in Ramsey County show. (credit: Ramsey County) A criminal complaint states officers responded to a shots fired call near Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue Friday. They found a man who had been shot in the wrist while pumping gas. The man said another man — later identified via surveillance video and witnesses as Jones — approached him and started shooting. Officers...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO