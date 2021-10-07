Zodiac Killer, Bay Area Murderer, Identified By Cold-Case Task Force – News Brig
A cold-case task force led by former FBI agents and retired law enforcement officials claims they have finally uncovered the identity of the mysterious Zodiac Killer. The arch criminal terrorized Northern California in the late 1960s in a series of random murders, but grew in notoriety because of his cryptic notes to authorities and media. He has never been identified by authorities, who only recently cracked the code on one of his letters.newsbrig.com
Comments / 0