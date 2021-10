The Biden administration’s complete neglect of the border has led to the worst border crisis in over two decades. This is directly impacting Arizona’s communities. Already this year, border officials have seized almost 2,000 pounds of fentanyl and over 13,000 pounds of methamphetamine in Arizona’s border sectors alone. Our law enforcement officers are the best of the best, but they aren’t able to stop every pound of drugs that comes through our borders. Lethal drugs are slipping through the cracks and into our communities. Fentanyl overdoses have replaced car accidents as the leading cause of death for people aged 19 and younger in Pima County.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO