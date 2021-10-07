Westlake and Bowie headline this week’s must-see games in Texas high school football

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are three undefeated 6A teams remaining in Central Texas and two will meet on Friday night.

Westlake (5-0) will host Bowie (5-0) at Chaparral Stadium in a key District 26-6A game. Bowie will try to topple the best team in 6A this season with a sturdy defense that is holding opponents to less than 10 points a game.

Limiting quarterback Chaparrals quarterback Cade Klubnik will be Bowie’s biggest challenge of the season. The Chaparrals are elite on both sides of the ball, outscoring its opponents 266-54 this season. You can watch this game on KXAN.com Friday starting at 7:20 p.m.

Vandegrift (5-0) is also undefeated with five decisive wins to start the season. The Vipers will travel to face Round Rock McNeil Friday night.

Let’s dig into the other top matchups for week seven.

Must-see matchups of week 7

Bowie (5-0) at Westlake (5-0) | 26-6A | 7:30 p.m. at Chaparral Stadium

Bowie is off to a hot start after missing out on the playoffs last season, but the Bulldogs get the test that no other team has come close to passing as they play at Westlake (5-0).

The Chaparrals are not only ranked No. 1 in Texas, but No. 3 nationally by MaxPreps . Westlake has allowed six total points in their first two district games.

Akins at Del Valle | District 26-6A | 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Stadium

Akins is on their way to what could be the best season in school history. The Eagles are 4-1 and 2-0 in district and looking to improve their position to make the playoffs for the first time in school history. This game is so important since their schedule is backloaded with consecutive games against Bowie, Westlake, and Lake Travis before closing out the regular season against San Marcos.

Pflugerville at Manor | District 11-5A-D1 | 7 p.m. at Mustang Stadium

This district will likely go down to the final week to decide the four playoff teams. Manor can take a giant step toward the postseason as they look to move to 3-0 in district play.

The Mustangs are coming off a dramatic comeback 34-30 win over Georgetown a week after hitting a last-second field goal to beat Leander 31-29. Running back Quinten Joyner has rushed for 901 yards and 10 touchdowns to lead Manor’s high scoring offense.

Pflugerville is one of four teams at 1-1. The Panthers bounced back from their district opener — the only loss of the season to Anderson — with a 74-28 victory over Leander. Pflugerville is averaging more than 300 yards rushing yards per game.

Liberty Hill vs McCallum | District 14-5A-D2 | 7:30 p.m. at House Park

Even though it’s just the second week of play in District 14-5A D2, the winner of this one should be in the driver’s seat for the district title.

McCallum knocked off Marble Falls 20-13 in their district opener while Liberty Hill ran all over Travis 63-0. Running is just about all the Panthers do, they’ve attempted five total passes in their 274 offensive plays this season.

Other games to watch

Vandegrift at McNeil, Dragon Stadium

Canyon Lake at LBJ, Nelson Field

Georgetown at Hendrickson, The Pfield

