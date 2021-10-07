McKeesport to demolish more blighted properties

McKeesport Council on Wednesday took action to continue confronting the issue of blight in the city’s Downtown Business District. Councilwomen LuEthel Nesbit and Jill Lape and councilmen Jim Barry Jr., Rich Dellapenna, Brian Evans and Keith Soles unanimously voted to approve a contract not to exceed $644,000 for demolition and clearance of several buildings located across the street from McKeesport City Hall, a move that has been anticipated by council for quite a while now.