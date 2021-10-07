Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Toledo woman canceled

Jane Bruss

TOLEDO — UPDATE @2:30 p.m.

The Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled.

FIRST REPORT

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Toledo Police Department statewide for an 80-year-old woman.

Police say Jane Bruss was last seen Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. when she drove from her home on Hopewell Place in the city of Toledo and didn’t return.

Bruss is a white female, 5′ 6″ tall, weighs 130 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She has Dementia and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

The vehicle involved is a grey 2008 Buick Lacrosse with OH plate number CFU1001.

Anyone who has information about Bruss’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.

