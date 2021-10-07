CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Toledo woman canceled

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HcY4m_0cJgFRpc00
Jane Bruss

TOLEDO — UPDATE @2:30 p.m.

The Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled.

FIRST REPORT

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Toledo Police Department statewide for an 80-year-old woman.

Police say Jane Bruss was last seen Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. when she drove from her home on Hopewell Place in the city of Toledo and didn’t return.

Bruss is a white female, 5′ 6″ tall, weighs 130 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

>>Dayton grocery store closes unexpectedly, leaves customers struggling to find convenient alternative

She has Dementia and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

The vehicle involved is a grey 2008 Buick Lacrosse with OH plate number CFU1001.

Anyone who has information about Bruss’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Kettering Police Dept. morn death of retired officer

KETTERING — The Kettering Police department is mourning the loss of one of its own. The department posted on Facebook that retired Kettering police officer Jeff Pedro died Saturday. Pedro served with the department for 25 years in a variety of roles. >>Troopers recognize Clark County couple for buckling up...
KETTERING, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man trained in MMA thwarts carjackers in Virginia; 3 arrested

STAFFORD, Va. — A Virginia man trained in mixed martial arts helped thwart three men who attempted to hijack his car on Tuesday, authorities said. The three men allegedly hit the victim with a wooden stick outside a fitness center and took his keys, but were forced to flee when the man fought back after using his MMA training, WUSA reported. According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the carjacking failed when one of the alleged hijackers was unable to drive the victim’s manual transmission vehicle.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

More than 300 drivers cited during Trooper enforcement project

The Ohio State Highway Patrol cited more than 300 drivers during a six-state trooper enforcement project on Interstate 70. The project, which ran from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, focused on speed, safety belt and OVI enforcement. Troopers cited 323 people in Ohio. In a release, troopers cited for 297...
TRAFFIC
WHIO Dayton

1 stabbed in Greene County; Deputies investigating

XENIA TWP. — Deputies are investigating a stabbing in Xenia Twp. Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff Office told News Center 7 that one person was stabbed. According to initial emergency scanner traffic, the incident happened on Hickman Road just before 5 p.m. The victim was transported to an area...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

1 killed, other injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — One person is dead and multiple additional injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash in Springfield Wednesday afternoon, according to Springfield police. >>Protestors gather at Dayton City Hall after controversial traffic stop involving man with disability. The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection on North...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Alleged gang members charged in slaying of Chicago rapper

CHICAGO — (AP) — Five alleged gang members have been indicted on murder charges in last year's shooting death of a Chicago rapper that prosecutors say was part of ongoing violence over gang territories on the city's South Side, officials announced Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago said in...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Hopewell Place#Buick Lacrosse#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Airman convicted of kidnapping, killing Mennonite teacher

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — Sasha Krause loved words. She loved learning and translating them into different languages. She loved reading them in nursery rhymes and assembling them into poetry. She wrote about her purpose in life, her unwavering faith, the possibility of dying young and the glories of heaven...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
WHIO Dayton

Case against accused Pittsburgh synagogue shooter plods on

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — The federal judge in the capital murder case against Robert Bowers in the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue massacre told lawyers Wednesday she wants a list of pretrial motions and plans to reassess the status of the long-delayed case in January. U.S. District Judge Donetta Ambrose presided over...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
45K+
Followers
67K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy