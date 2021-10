BOSTON – In October, the Friends of the Boston Library will be hosting their Annual Book Sale and Basket Raffle at the Boston Free Library, located at 9475 Boston State Road, Boston. The Basket Raffle will run the entire month and the Book Sale will take place from Saturday, Oct. 9 through Friday, Oct. 22 during regular library hours. To allow social distancing and proper cleaning, visitors may be asked to wait their turn to browse as a limited number of people will be allowed in the book sale room at any given time.

BOSTON, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO