NXP Using Keysight’s 5G Test Solutions to Verify Consumer Premises Equipment for FWA Services
Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, is collaborating with NXP® Semiconductors to advance the development of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solutions. The multi-generation collaboration includes 5G market deployment of non-standalone (NSA) mode for the initial phase, as well as stand-alone (SA) for the future.www.everythingrf.com
