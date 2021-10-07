CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NXP Using Keysight’s 5G Test Solutions to Verify Consumer Premises Equipment for FWA Services

Cover picture for the articleKeysight Technologies, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, is collaborating with NXP® Semiconductors to advance the development of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solutions. The multi-generation collaboration includes 5G market deployment of non-standalone (NSA) mode for the initial phase, as well as stand-alone (SA) for the future.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxp#5g#Radio Frequency#Fwa Services#Keysight Technologies#Nsa#Cpe#Wireless Test#3gpp 5g
