CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Resonant Expands its Partnership with Murata to Develop RF Filters Based on XBAR Technology

By Editorial Team
everythingrf.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResonant - a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things - has expanded its multi-year commercial partnership with Murata Manufacturing, the world's largest RF filter manufacturer, for the development of 5G XBAR RF filters. The expanded agreement...

www.everythingrf.com

Comments / 0

Related
everythingrf.com

Junkosha Introduces 50 GHz mmWave Coaxial Cable Assemblies for VNA Connections

Junkosha, a leading manufacturer of wires, cables, tubing, connectors, and injection moldings has introduced metrology-grade coaxial cable assemblies that operate up to 50 GHz. These cables are flexible and can maintain a high level of performance when bent 180° on a 2.25” radius mandrel, with no spring back. They exhibit phase stability of ± 4.5° and amplitude stability of ± 0.08 dB at 50 GHz in flexure alongside strong phase stability with temperature variations.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Singapore-based insurtech startup Surer nabs seed round to bolster its product development

Singaporean insurtech company Surer, which automates the workflow and processes via a cloud-based platform, helps insurance intermediaries get rapid access to insurance quotations and insurers to distribute their products more efficiently. By digitalizing the insurance work for insurers and intermediaries, its platform enables them to save time, focus on their clients and scale their business.
BUSINESS
everythingrf.com

Triad RF Develops UHF to Ku-Band ISR Data Links with 200 Km Range

Triad RF Systems, a designer and manufacturer of amplifiers and integrated radio systems, has developed ISR Data Links for a multitude of platforms, operating anywhere from UHF to Ku band at distances exceeding 200 km. They utilize the THPR-series custom crafted radio systems, with a field-proven line of antennas. Triad...
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

IMS Offers AlN-based Thick Film Surface Mount RF Attenuators for High Power Applications

International Manufacturing Services (IMS) has developed a series of Aluminum nitride (AlN) based surface mount thick film attenuators for compact components used in high power RF and microwave applications. The V Series of attenuators offers an attenuation range from 0 to 30 dB, and has a DC attenuation stability of 0.001 dB/ dB/ °C. They can operate at temperatures ranging from -55 to 150 ºC. IMS' design principles assure proper balance between a well behaved frequency response and optimal thermal performance for these attenuators, whose architecture maximizes allowable dissipated power for the upper-dB levels. These attenuators have a Pi attenuator architecture comprising of three resistor element networks.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Networks#Radio Frequency#Xbar Technology#Rf#Resonant
everythingrf.com

Pico Technology Introduces USB Controlled Agile Frequency Synthesizer from 300 kHz to 8 GHz

Pico Technology, a leader in the field of PC Oscilloscopes and data loggers has introduced the PicoSource AS108 Agile Synthesizer that generates signals to meet the needs of both benchtop and integrated module applications. The AS108 is a full-function USB-controlled vector (IQ) modulating signal synthesizer. It operates from 300 kHz to 8 GHz and is supplied with a clean, easy, and efficient user interface for controlling its amplitude, frequency, and phase agility; including modulations, sweeps, hopping and list modes from Microsoft Windows. Its broad frequency range, fast settling, and programmable phase, frequency, and amplitude make it ideal for a wide range of applications, with the added advantages of low cost, and small footprint. Multiple synthesizers can be controlled from multiple instances of the software running on a single controlling PC or device. It can be also controlled remotely using an API interface.
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

Atmosic and Universal Electronics Collaborate to Develop Energy Harvesting Technology

Atmosic Technologies, an innovator of ultra-low-power wireless platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT), announced that it is working with Universal Electronics, the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, to develop a range of ultra-low-power remote control & smart home products capable of harvesting energy from indoor ambient sources.
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

Scientists Use the Matrix Topology for Beamforming Networks to Reduce the Cost of Wireless Systems

Most Next-generation wireless systems are based on beamforming networks (BFNs). These systems are complex, expensive and require multiple circuit layers for implementation. Scientists at the Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) and the European Space Agency have now introduced a novel matrix topology for a BFN that reduces the number of layers BFNs typically need. This paves the way for cheaper and more efficient next-generation wireless systems.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
everythingrf.com

Rogers Corporation Acquires Silicone Engineering

Rogers Corporation has announced its acquisition of Silicone Engineering Ltd., a leading European manufacturer of silicone material solutions based in Lancashire, UK. Silicone Engineering expands Rogers’ existing advanced silicones platform and provides Rogers a European Center of Excellence to service customers requiring premium silicone solutions for applications in the EV/HEV, Industrial, Medical, and other markets.
BUSINESS
neworleanssun.com

Smart Clothing Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 Based on Latest Trends, Manufacturing Technology Developments and Regional Growth Overview

The newly launched Smart Clothing Market report manufactured by our group of experts at DATA LIBRARY RESEARCH covers a wide range of topics and pointers, including manufacture evaluation aspects, market patterns, key activities in the market environment, market growth opportunities, market profits, business outputs and results, and marketplace drivers, restraints and many more. It contains a bunch of collections of the crucial market facts and conditions hidden in the whole market industry. Hence, this scientific research report is an analytical tool for demonstrating the entire global marketplace in a well compact form.
APPAREL
foodlogistics.com

CloudLeaf, MercuryGate Expand Visibility Technology

CloudLeaf and MercuryGate work together to provide more detailed visibility in the supply chain for clients, combining CloudLeaf's digital twin technology with MercuryGate's planning tools. Users will be able to have more accurate insights and visibility into shipment planning, tracking, traceability, and real-time monitoring. Per Businesswire:. Cloudleaf provides a SaaS...
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

UL Expands its EMC and Wireless Testing Lab in Italy

UL, the global safety science leader, announced that it will open expanded electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and wireless laboratory in Carugate, Italy, in October. The enhanced facility will feature an end-to-end service solution for EMC and wireless testing for a wide range of industries, including consumer electronics, information technology equipment, telecommunications, medical, industrial, lighting, and small and large appliances.
BUSINESS
everythingrf.com

Analog Devices to Host an Online Event this Week to Cover the Latest in RF Technology

Analog Devices will be conducting a Tech Day on October 14, 2021, from 11 AM to 1 PM. This event is will be conducted on an online platform. The event will be a good learning opportunity about the latest in RF technology with Analog Devices as their experts demonstrate how advanced solutions can be implemented in today’s critical applications. From a comprehensive antenna to bits portfolio for applications from DC to beyond 100 GHz, Analog Devices can help support the designs for 5G, radar, and more.
ENGINEERING
everythingrf.com

Mouser Announces Availability of the 2.4 GHz Nordic RF Front End Module

Mouser Electronics is now stocking the nRF21540 RF front-end modules (FEMs) from Nordic Semiconductor. The Nordic nRF21540 RF FEMs support Bluetooth Low Energy, IEEE 802.15.4 range extensions, and proprietary applications. These FEMs offer a configurable gain power amplifier in the transmit path (Tx) and a low-noise amplifier (LNA) in the receive path (Rx).
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

Qorvo Announces Webinar Series on RF and Power Management Technologies

Qorvo, a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world announced its popular "Design Summit" webinar series will return in November 2021. This year's summit will explore RF and power management technologies and solutions. "We are excited to provide customers and engineers the opportunity to connect with Qorvo's...
COMPUTERS
everythingrf.com

New 5G Americas White Paper Analyzes Benefits and Challenges of 5G Network Deployments

With global 5G networks providing new enhanced technical capabilities serving over 429 million connections, modern industries are examining how 5G wireless cellular connectivity impacts their businesses. 5G Americas has now announced the publication of a new white paper entitled “5G Vertical Use Cases” which provides a deep dive into the benefits, opportunities, and requirements for enterprise adoption of 5G.
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

Fibocom's 5G FWA Module Now Certified for Wireless Networks in the US

Fibocom, a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, has announced that its 5G module FG360-NA has been successfully certified by a US major carrier. The module is now qualified to provide wireless connections on US 5G networks, which accelerates the deployment of 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) in the US market.
TECHNOLOGY
everythingrf.com

Laird Introduces Bluetooth 5.2 Modules for High Performance Applications

Laird Connectivity has introduced the BL5340 Series of Bluetooth 5.2 and 802.15.4. Based on Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF5340 system-on-chip (SoC), the BL5340 Series delivers the most advanced, most secure, and highest performing dual-core MCU wireless solution available. Leveraging the user-accessible dual-core Arm® Cortex M33 microcontroller, the BL5340 is a true product...
NFL
thepaypers.com

Klarna expands in-store with FreedomPay partnership in the US

Commerce platform FreedomPay has announced an integration with BNPL operator Klarna to streamline ecommerce services for US merchants. FreedomPay’s US merchants can offer Klarna’s interest-free payment solutions at checkout in-store, maximising sales and bringing added ease and convenience to shoppers across America ahead of the most anticipated shopping season yet.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy