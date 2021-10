We congratulate our long-time colleague and friend Gov. George Pataki on his well-deserved Lifetime Achievement Award from the New York Law Journal. As former governor of New York and a lawyer at Norton Rose Fulbright, Governor Pataki has made a significant impact through his leadership, governmental service, legal practice and civic involvement. Beyond these many accomplishments, we would be remiss if we did not acknowledge his many contributions to our firm, and particularly the personal relationships he has built over the years. It is our privilege to practice law alongside the Governor, and we are proud he is one of us.

