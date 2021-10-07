CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shadyside, OH

Big Reds Look To Bounce Back At Shadyside

Intelligencer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellaire and Shadyside both have rich football traditions. Since renewing their series in 2013, the two built one of the area’s most highly anticipated matchups. The latest chapter is set to unfold Friday night at Fleming Field with the Big Reds trying to get back on track following a 28-16 loss to St. Clairsville on Saturday. The Tigers, meanwhile, are coming off an unexpected open week after being unable to fill a void left when Frontier called off its trip to Shadyside because of COVID-19 issues.

