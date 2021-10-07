One of the most distinctive properties in Historic Woodley Park; a perfect home for formal entertaining or comfortable casual living! Lovely old-world details and modern updates abound in this grand semi-detached brick home with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Light exposures from north, south, east and west. The main level boasts grand living and dining rooms, a large open kitchen, a fabulous family room, wood-burning fireplace and a screened-in porch. The second floor features 4 bedrooms (including a new primary suite with an attached office) and 3 full bathrooms. Third level suite/rec room with bedroom and full bath. Huge unfinished lower level with ample ceiling height and second kitchen. Grand spaces, high ceilings, patio, screened porch, side yard, sprinkler system, bicycle shed and a parking pad for 4-5 cars! Just steps to fine schools, parks, shops, restaurants and Metro!