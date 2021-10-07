Nikola Jokic makes season debut in Denver Nuggets' preseason game at Golden State
Precautions were taken before the Denver Nuggets put Nikola Jokic on the court for the first time this season Wednesday at Golden State. After missing the start of training camp to be present for the birth of his first child, Jokic did not play in Monday’s preseason opener in Los Angeles. After practicing Tuesday, he returned to the rotation Wednesday and finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists in 16 minutes, all of which came in the first half, in Denver’s 118-116 loss.gazette.com
