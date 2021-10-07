Nikola Jokic makes season debut in Denver Nuggets' preseason game at Golden State

Jamal Murray going down with a torn ACL in the second week of April was one of the biggest gut shots in a 2020-21 season full of crippling injuries. With Aaron Gordon on board and Nikola Jokic on his way to a landslide MVP, the Nuggets were a legit title threat. They still managed to win their first-round series over the Blazers, a commendable achievement with a starting backcourt of Austin Rivers and Facundo Campazzo, but were ultimately left wondering what might've been as they were swept by the Phoenix Suns in the second round.

