American Airlines is set to release its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 next week. However, the carrier published guidance on Tuesday that indicates things are getting better for the airline. It has seen strong improvements in the third quarter, but it is not yet out of the woods. The next quarter and beyond will be critical in that regard, but some tailwinds could push American back to organic profitability as the recovery continues.

