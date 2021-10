Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost returns once again but this year, things are a little bit different. There's some spooky new loot to get your hands on, of course, but you won't just be blitzing your way through the Haunted Forest as usual. The event begins at the Destiny 2 weekly reset later today, but as Bungie has been surprisingly tight-lipped this year, details are a bit thin on the ground. With that in mind let's take a look at everything we know about the Festival of the Lost 2021.

