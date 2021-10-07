Island Players to unveil 'Wrong Window'

In a way, Rich Hanley’s life has come full circle. The St. Simons Island resident spent his formative years scurrying around backstage and helping to build sets.

Those experiences were directly linked to his father, Jack Hanley. The elder Hanley was one of the founding members of the local theatre group, the Island Players. It began way back when the family moved to the area in 1949.

Hanley, who had done some theatre work in college, sought out a local troupe of actors, which were based in Brunswick at that time.

“He worked for Hercules then, which no longer exists here. But one of the first things he did was get involved with the Brunswick theatre, a little group here that was started in the early 50s by the McGarvey sisters who owned a furniture store,” Hanley said.

But over time, his father and other St. Simons residents decided they should have a troupe of their own. That took shape in the Hanleys’ living room around 1957, something he recalls well. Those were the first days of the Island Players, even though they weren’t formally known by that title.

“I was about 10 years old then. My mom was sort of the producer and organizer. She had a morning radio show which was basically all Island Players news, and was used to promote it,” Hanley said with a laugh.

The group began staging productions at the King and Prince Hotel’s ballroom. In those days, it had most recently served as a military hub during World War II.

“(The Players) made an arrangement with the manager of the King and Prince. If he let them use the ballroom, they’d help promote the hotel and create more traffic there, particular for his bar,” he said with a chuckle.

In the early 60s, Hanley’s parents split up and he moved with his mother to Ohio. But his father continued to help grow the Players, eventually helping them find their longtime home at the Casino.

Over the years, the Hanleys continued to connect over the love of this group and theatre in general.

“Every time I would talk to him, we’d talk about the Players. My father really had thought he’d made it. He loved that group. It was his life,” he said.

The elder Hanley passed away in 1997 but the group he helped to form has continued to grow. The younger Hanley found his own call to the stage, joining a group with his synagogue years back.

“I started with my Jewish temple and when we were getting it started, I’d call Dad and get him to tell me how he did it with the Island Players. He sent me all the contracts and agreements that you had to have ... there has to be a whole super-structure in place,” he said.

In recent months, Hanley found his way back to the Georgia coast. And, of course, that led him to follow in his father’s footsteps — back to the stage and to the Island Players.

One of the most active members today, Jeff Dempsey, also has a connection to Hanley and his family.

“Jeff’s dad, Ron Dempsey, had a background in music, and as the Island Players grew, they started doing musicals. Ron and my dad worked together ... he was kind of my dad’s musical director and Ron did a great job of really helping them get into that and make the Island Players real theatre,” Hanley said.

Jeff Dempsey, who served as the organization’s president in the past and frequently directs productions, is at the helm for the upcoming show, “Wrong Window,” a comical take on Alfred Hitchcock classics.

As fate would have it, Hanley is serving as his assistant director, while also appearing in a small role onstage.

“I got on the phone with Jeff and we talked about how we’d like to work on it together. It’s a legacy ... my dad and his dad,” Hanley said.

Dempsey agrees and has enjoyed sharing the project.

“Rich certainly has a lot of experience in the theatre. I appreciate him sharing that with me ... he’s been eager to help in any way he can,” Dempsey said.

“It’s a great thing to have these two legacies coming together to get ready for our season opener. We want to provide the best show for our patrons.”

The curtain will rise on that very show at 7:30 p.m. Friday. It will continue at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays — Oct. 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23. There will be matinee shows at 3 p.m. Sundays — Oct. 10, 17 and 24.

Dempsey is looking forward to sharing the show with audiences.

“It’s really funny and there are a lot of references to old Hitchcock films. We’ve done our best to emphasis those in the dialogue and in the music. We’ve got a great cast who are going to do a great job. It’s been a team effort, we’re like a family,” he said.

And as far as as their own families, their fathers, go — they feel like they’d be thrilled to see this show.

“I think (my father) would be very pleased,” Hanley said.