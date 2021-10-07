UC Berkeley enjoys homecoming weekend with successful turnouts

From games to rallies, Berkeley students, parents, alumni and faculty gathered to enjoy homecoming weekend Friday through Sunday. With the ongoing pandemic, the UC Rally Committee collaborated with more than 120 members from both the executive and general committee to organize the annual event, according to UC Rally Committee chair Kristiana Hernandez. During the weekend, people were able to participate in history and trivia night, celebrate Oski’s 80th birthday, watch student performances, attend the homecoming rally and more.