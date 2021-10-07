CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wintersville, OH

Fall into Wintersville

heraldstaronline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarla Mullenax, left, and Patty Westfall stand in front of the Fall into Wintersville sign erected for the final installment of Wednesdays in Wintersville held Wednesday along a stretch of Main Street. The two women represented the Wayne Township Community Center in Unionport and sold baked goods on its behalf. They were among a variety of vendors, food trucks and informational booths that had a presence at the community festival that got its start in May and continued each month afterward on the first Wednesday of the month except for September when poor weather prevailed. Wednesday’s attractions included the Indian Creek High School Band marching down Main Street to the village Municipal Building where members performed a number of songs. The event also was the final Farmers Gateway Market of the season, which had a new location this year behind Blessed Sacrament.

