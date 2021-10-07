CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, OH

St. John Fisher Church having Oktoberfest dinner Sunday

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. John Fisher will hold its annual Oktoberfest dinner Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and is offering its “same great menu with family-style meals,” a spokesperson explained, explaining, “This year, all orders must be called in ahead and a pickup time will be assigned.” Orders are being accepted by calling (740) 765-4142. “Remember, you get it all plus your choice of apple or pumpkin pie for $10 a meal.” They will have a 50-50 drawing at the drive-up check-in with six tickets available for $5. St. John Fisher Church is located at 7457 state Route 152 S., Richmond. Parishioners volunteering to help with the dinner include, from left, Rose Harris, Anne Recznik, Lili Hunt and Lucia Hunt.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oktoberfest#St John Fisher Church
