Travel

The Good, the Bad, and the Surprising Ways We’re Traveling Now: Women Who Travel Podcast

By Meredith Carey, Lale Arikoglu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can listen to the Women Who Travel podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify each week. Follow this link if you're listening on Apple News. With travelers around the world taking their first flights in a while—and vacations beyond a drivable radius—we're starting to get back in the swing of things when it comes to travel, albeit very slowly. But as we get back out there, we wanted to look at what had changed (for better and for worse) about our travel habits, so this week, we tapped three industry experts to clue us into what they're seeing.

IN THIS ARTICLE
