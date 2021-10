The Ohio State football program will welcome in a high-profile recruit this weekend for the Buckeyes game against Maryland. Will Smith Jr., the son of former Ohio State defensive end Will Smith, will be in Columbus on a visit come this Saturday, according to 247Sports’ Bill Kurelic. The class of 2023 prospect currently attends Dublin Coffman High School in Dublin, Ohio, so he won’t have to go far to get to Ohio Stadium.

OHIO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO