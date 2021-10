The Los Angeles Lakers came to Chase Center on Friday, and several of their biggest stars made their preseason debut against the Golden State Warriors. Both teams started horribly, with Golden State managing just two points in the first six minutes of regulation. The Lakers built an early lead, but with many lineups playing together for the first time, they committed 27 turnovers and quickly handed the Warriors control by the middle of the second quarter. From there, Golden State fell into an offensive rhythm that has defined their preseason and went on to win 121-114.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO