OPINION: It’s time we fix the drainage system at NC State

Day after day, students walk to class in sunshine, wind or rain. It doesn’t matter if a student has a 20-minute walk uphill or if they have a short amount of time between classes, they are expected to arrive on time and ready to learn. Therefore, students map out their routes and plan how to get to class on time. However, during heavy downpours and torrential rains, pathways to classes may be inaccessible due to the poor drainage system on campus; a common student experience is the flooding of the tunnels.