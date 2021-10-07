CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pepper Pike, OH

Race proceeds to support Beech Brook

By Julie Hullett Follow Julie Hullett
chagrinvalleytoday.com
 7 days ago

Beech Brook will host its 11th annual 5K Race and 1-mile Family Fun Run/Walk on Oct. 10 at the Orange City Schools campus, 32000 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike. The event begins at 9 a.m. In addition to the timed 5K race and a 1-mile course for walkers or casual runners, the family-friendly event will include photo opportunities with special guests from Ghostbusters Cleveland, the 501st Legion Star Wars Characters and Super Heroes to Kids. Face painting, refreshments and other activities for kids will also be available. Register at beechbrook.org.

www.chagrinvalleytoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Pepper Pike, OH
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Race
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy