Race proceeds to support Beech Brook

Beech Brook will host its 11th annual 5K Race and 1-mile Family Fun Run/Walk on Oct. 10 at the Orange City Schools campus, 32000 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike. The event begins at 9 a.m. In addition to the timed 5K race and a 1-mile course for walkers or casual runners, the family-friendly event will include photo opportunities with special guests from Ghostbusters Cleveland, the 501st Legion Star Wars Characters and Super Heroes to Kids. Face painting, refreshments and other activities for kids will also be available. Register at beechbrook.org.