VIRginia International Raceway to Host IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
ALTON, Va. (WFXR) – VIRginia International Raceway will host the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Michelin GT Challenge Race on Saturday, Oct. 9. The Michelin GT Challenge Race is the featured race in three days of racing activities all hosted at VIR. The WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is a sports car racing series based in the United States and Canada, organized by the International Motor Sports Association.www.wfxrtv.com
Comments / 0