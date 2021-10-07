CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dai Shiina, Sora Launch New Manga in The Hana to Yume Magazine on October 26

By Oct 6, 15:30 anime
Anime News Network
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Is Still Beautiful, The Story of Our Unlikely Love creators start new series. This year's 21st issue of Hakusensha's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on Tuesday that Dai Shiina and Sora will each launch a new manga in the next issue of The Hana to Yume spinoff magazine on October 26.

