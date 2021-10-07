CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

‘M*A*S*H’ Star Loretta Swit Said the Show Was a ‘Commercial To End’ War

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the classic dramedy M*A*S*H premiered in 1972, the USA was heavily involved in the Vietnam War. And throughout the first year of the series, US troops continued to fight in the unpopular and heavily politicized battle against foreign communism. M*A*S*H took place at a fictionalized mobile army surgical hospital...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Rebooting Unexpected Comedy Series

Drop Dead Diva is resurrecting, but this time around, a man will be in the lead role...sort of. The show's creator/executive producer Josh Berman is rebooting the show with a gender-related spin. Deadline exclusively reports that the new series, Drop Dead Dave, is an hour-long series currently in development at CBS, a remake of the original Lifetime dramedy with new characters.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loretta Swit
Person
Mclean Stevenson
Person
Alan Alda
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Soap Opera Star Michael Tylo

Soap opera icon Michael Tylo died at the age of 73 in the final days of September, according to Soap Opera Digest. Tylo famously starred in "Guiding Light" as the heart throb Quinton McCord Chamberlain from 1981 to 1985, before returning in 1996 and 1997. He also starred in almost any other soap opera you can think of, per IMDb. He played twins, Rich and Blade Bladeson on "The Young and the Restless," Charlie Prince on "General Hospital," Matt Connolly on "All My Children," and had a stint on "The Bold and the Beautiful" playing Sherman Gale, his final soap role, per The Wrap. In his later career, he became an educator, teaching film at the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he became assistant dean in 2003, per the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Ron and Clint Howard Talk Growing Up in Hollywood, New Book The Boys and a Happy Days Softball Team

Every now and then a book vividly takes you back to a different time and offers a new perspective. Or, in this case, two perspectives. The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family (October 12, William Morrow) by siblings Clint, 62, and Ron Howard, 67, offers a nostalgic insider peek at their journey from freckle-faced child actors to long careers in Hollywood. In dual narratives, Ron, now an Oscar-winning director, and Clint, a beloved character actor, talk about their start in classics like The Andy Griffith Show and Gentle Ben, what it was like to grow up in Hollywood and how a Happy Days softball game spawned a showbiz league. Plus, they explain how they wrote their book together: “I did find myself slipping back into scene building in my own mind, as we were talking about the moments, the memories that meant the most to us,” Ron says. Hear from the Howard boys here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
New York Post

Tommy Kirk, ‘Old Yeller’ star, found dead at his Las Vegas home

Disney child star Tommy Kirk was found dead in his home, according to reports. He was 79. The actor was known for his role as Travis Coates in the 1957 film “Old Yeller.”. A neighbor found his body Tuesday at his home in Las Vegas, according to TMZ. No foul play was suspected at the time of discovery.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Fox News
tvseriesfinale.com

Bob ♥ Abishola: Season Four? Has the CBS Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, Bob ♥ Abishola (read as “Bob Hearts Abishola”) stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, and Anthony Okungbowa. As the story begins, Bob (Gardell) is the owner of a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother (Ebersole), his sister (Monroe), and his younger brother (Jones). The stress of the job lands Bob in the hospital with a heart attack and he falls in love with his cardiac nurse, Abishola (Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. She came to America with her young son (Wolf Jr.) and they live with her Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley). Despite their very different backgrounds and her initial lack of interest, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Vietnam
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
Fox News

Melvin Van Peebles, icon of Black cinema, dead at 89

Filmmaker and author Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The rebel director known for his groundbreaking "blaxploitation" films, passed on Sept. 21 surrounded by his family, the Criterion Collection announced. "Dad knew that Black images matter," his son Mario Van Peebles said in a statement released...
MOVIES
Distractify

Will Sheldon's Father Die in 'Young Sheldon'? Fans of 'The Big Bang Theory' Want to Know (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 5 premiere of Young Sheldon. Human beings aren't supposed to know the future. In 1984 George Orwell said, "If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face — for ever." That's exactly how some fans seem to feel about the potential death of George Sr. (Lance Barber), Sheldon's dad, being played out in Young Sheldon as it was told by Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory. That death will be like a boot stomping on your face.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Christopher Meloni’s Wife: Everything To Know About Sherman Williams & Their 26 Year Marriage

Christopher Meloni has become a memorable TV icon over the years, but who is his wife? Learn that and more, here. Although Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni, 60, has risen to great Hollywood heights, there’s one thing that’s kept him grounded: his wife of 26 years, Doris Sherman Williams, 61. Below we take a closer look at the interesting story behind the lovebirds’ long-standing partnership and see how Christopher celebrates life with his wife and kids.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard Says Griffith Was in ‘Genuine Pain’ Over His Marriage During the Show

Now in their 60s, Ron and Clint Howard’s public childhood is now delivering again in the form of a new memoir titled “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family.” But, of course, the famous brothers have their fair share of knowledge on both topics as they grew up sharing the stage in Hollywood. The two co-wrote the book and offered a number of perspectives on their careers growing up and their experiences.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

246K+
Followers
25K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy