‘Wheel of Fortune’ Hosts Vanna White and Pat Sajak Visited by a ‘Not-So-Scary’ Special Guest’
Earlier today, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak and letter-turner Vanna White teased that they would have a special guest on the show. Sure enough, the celebrity popped in for the special announcement, but the camera crews probably had to lower their tripods to get him in the shot. Pepe the king prawn from the Muppets joined the game show stars to announce the upcoming Halloween movie, Muppets Haunted House.outsider.com
Comments / 0