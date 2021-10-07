‘Wheel of Fortune’ Hosts Vanna White and Pat Sajak Visited by a ‘Not-So-Scary’ Special Guest’

Earlier this week kicked off the 39th season of Wheel of Fortune and though Pat Sajak and Vanna White are still hosting the series there were some notable changes to the set and the game for the latest batch of episodes. The updated set and a new version of the classic theme song are just some of the changes made to the show with others including certain wedges being removed from the board entirely, new theme music for certain puzzles, and that Sajak no longer personally does the final spin of the wheel. That said, not everyone that regularly watches is liking what they're seeing, as you can find in the reactions we collected below.

