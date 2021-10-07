PURPLE IS THE NEW PARTY | Thousand Oaks making all the right moves

Ventura County has always been a tale of two cities. For all the wealth and prestige of Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks, and surrounding areas, there have been pockets of poverty that have plagued other parts of the county. For years Simi Valley was viewed as a trailer park community, a reputation that is stereotyped in TV and movies. Oxnard has lowered crime rates as the community continues to grow larger-than-life shopping centers and castles for high schools and district buildings, but much of the problems facing those communities is because neighboring communities like Thousand Oaks have made housing and maintaining a livelihood nearly impossible.