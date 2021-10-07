Volleyball Sweeps Missouri in the PMAC
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Volleyball (6-8, 2-3 SEC) defeated Missouri (3-14, 0-4 SEC) in straight sets Wednesday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. After falling behind early in the first set, LSU dominated the rest of the way to win, 25-22, 25-15, 25-12. LSU hit a season-high .419 and held Missouri to a .186 hitting percentage. LSU had more kills (47-37) and were able to keep the mistakes to a minimum, recording just 10 total errors to Missouri’s 27. LSU also recorded seven blocks and kept all Mizzou players under 10 kills. The win Wednesday night snaps an LSU 10-match losing streak in head-to-head matches against Missouri.lsusports.net
