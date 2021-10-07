CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Volleyball Sweeps Missouri in the PMAC

LSUSports.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE – The LSU Volleyball (6-8, 2-3 SEC) defeated Missouri (3-14, 0-4 SEC) in straight sets Wednesday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. After falling behind early in the first set, LSU dominated the rest of the way to win, 25-22, 25-15, 25-12. LSU hit a season-high .419 and held Missouri to a .186 hitting percentage. LSU had more kills (47-37) and were able to keep the mistakes to a minimum, recording just 10 total errors to Missouri’s 27. LSU also recorded seven blocks and kept all Mizzou players under 10 kills. The win Wednesday night snaps an LSU 10-match losing streak in head-to-head matches against Missouri.

lsusports.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades. The union had said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached Wednesday. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others at the Illinois company known for its green tractors.
MOLINE, IL
The Hill

Kyrie Irving explains his decision to remain unvaccinated

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving on Wednesday explained his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 a day after his team announced it was suspending him because his stance made him ineligible to play or practice in their arena. Irving framed his decision as standing up for people who lose...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Maravich

Comments / 0

Community Policy