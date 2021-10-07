CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Campaign Aimed at Saving Magnetic Theatre

biltmorebeacon.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Magnetic Theatre has created a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of raising $15,000 by Oct. 30 to keep the arts nonprofit from shutting down. The past 18 months have been exceptionally challenging for the organization. While The Magnetic Theatre has continued producing virtually and in outdoor spaces during the shutdowns, and indoors with enhanced safety protocols since April 2021, challenges created by the pandemic have compounded to threaten the continued existence of the nonprofit company.

www.biltmorebeacon.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Society
Asheville, NC
Entertainment
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#The Magnetic Theatre#Asheville Creative Arts#Nemesis Theatre Company
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy