Campaign Aimed at Saving Magnetic Theatre

The Magnetic Theatre has created a GoFundMe campaign with the goal of raising $15,000 by Oct. 30 to keep the arts nonprofit from shutting down. The past 18 months have been exceptionally challenging for the organization. While The Magnetic Theatre has continued producing virtually and in outdoor spaces during the shutdowns, and indoors with enhanced safety protocols since April 2021, challenges created by the pandemic have compounded to threaten the continued existence of the nonprofit company.