Exhibit Captures the Story of Two Experiences

This fall through November, ImagineIF highlights two local artists' displays, Rocky Hoerner and Larry Youmans, at ImagineIF Kalispell and Columbia Falls. • “Timeless Montana,” an exhibition by Rocky Hoerner, is on display at ImagineIF Kalispell. The artwork explores Montana wildlife and its relationship with the seasons and time. Hoerner emphasizes his passion for nature and the creatures that call it home. Set in Glacier Park and the Flathead Valley, the exhibit invites viewers to interact visually with the artist’s use of color, line and dimension. Artwork has been chosen through all points of Hoerner’s life. Born in Kalispell in 1957, he has spent his life drawing inspiration from the mountains that he calls home. Over the past 50 years, he has produced and sold thousands of works, from T-shirt designs to murals.

