As a community and a family are all still reeling with the loss of Sheffield Police Officer, Sgt. Nick Risner's death, we are learning just how impactful he was to others. "We are not going to let his memory die. We are going to uplift his family, we're going to uplift his sisters & brothers in blue and we're going to uplift all of the officers, paramedic and firemen that worked that scene on Friday," said Kristy Dover, a friend of Risner.

SHEFFIELD, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO