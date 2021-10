Your vote is important, and we ask you to cast your ballot Nov. 2 for Jason Glass for Iowa City City Council. Iowa City needs strong, sensible leadership, and we believe Jason Glass is the right person for the job. Jason is a proven collaborator, problem solver, and an independent thinker. He has spent 20 years working in Human Resource roles in various organizations in the area and currently serves as vice chair on the Iowa City Human Rights Commission. He is the Equal Opportunity leader for his National Guard unit and also served a term on the State of Iowa Human Rights Board.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO