Sung Dong Il, Gong Myung, And Kim Hee Won Are Happy Campers In Poster For “House On Wheels” Season 3

This drama has been low on my radar mostly because the title and short synopsis is just so at odds I don’t know how to anticipate it. tvN released the first poster for Happiness today, the thriller drama starring Han Hyo Joo, Park Hyung Sik as his first post military project, and Jo Woo Jin. Unlike the positive sounding title, the story is quite ominous based on the story board – in the new future, a newly constructed high rise apartment with newly moved in denizens face an infectious disease outbreak as it becomes a war of the varying classes and a cauldron of distrust. It’s from the PD of Record of Youth, Watcher, and Memories of Alhambra and the first season of Secret Forest, so I trust the visuals will be top notch. The script is penned by the screenwriter of The Good Wife and Spy so plenty of intensity under the pen for sure. I’m still head scratching why the drama is called Happiness, more like Depression but heh if it’s got a subversive story behind it all them hopefully the hooks will be intriguing enough to keep audiences riveted when it premieres in November. I super love the poster BTW, it’s like a crooked everyday tableau which makes it all the more eerie.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO