Sung Dong Il, Gong Myung, And Kim Hee Won Are Happy Campers In Poster For “House On Wheels” Season 3

By L. Kim
Soompi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third season of tvN’s “House on Wheels” has released an official poster!. “House on Wheels” is a variety show that shows the cast traveling to quiet spots in Korea in a portable home and bringing along people who are special to them, such as friends or family. The first...

