Marian A. Baird, of 106 Vine Ave., Greenville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the age of 90. She was born on Aug. 30, 1931, in Greenville to Clayton T. and Maude Wareham Oakes. She was a graduate of Penn High School, Class of 1950. She later graduated from Thiel College and earned a master’s degree from Edinboro […]