CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wausau, WI

Newman Catholic’s Larrain earns spot at state girls tennis tournament

By Paul Lecker
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0ulp_0cJg66Ku00

Wausau Pilot & Review

BALDWIN – Wausau Newman Catholic’s No. 1 singles player Becky Larrain is headed to state after winning the championship at the WIAA Division 2 girls tennis sectional on Wednesday at Baldwin-Woodville High School.

Larrain won her opening match 6-0, 6-0, defeated Brittany Martin of Eau Claire Regis 6-1, 7-6 (2) in the semifinals, and Margo Kelly of Antigo 6-2, 6-0, in the championship match to take the No. 1 singles title.

The top four finishers in No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, and the top finisher in No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles automatically qualify for the 2021 WIAA Individual State Girls Tennis Tournament on Oct. 14-16 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. Up to 16 additional qualifiers may be added in the No. 1 flights, which will be announced Thursday or Friday.

No. 3 and No. 4 flights were competed strictly for team points. Eau Claire Regis won the sectional title with 37 points to qualify for the 2021 WIAA Team State Girls Tennis Tournament in Madison on Oct. 22-23.

Newman Catholic’s other three sectional qualifiers were eliminated.

Ava Sukanen lost first match 7-5, 6-0, before winning the third-place match over Brechlyn Flannery of Antigo 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, at No. 2 singles. Natalie Townsend at No. 3 singles and Reagan Herdrich at No. 4 singles each lost both of their matches to finish fourth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Prep Football Poll: September 12, 2021

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week<s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments. Large Division (enrollment...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wausau West volleyball drops WVC finale to Marshfield

WAUSAU – Marshfield took one step closer to a second-straight Wisconsin Valley Conference championship with a 3-0 sweep of Wausau West on Tuesday at West High School. The Tigers won 25-13, 25-18, 25-22, to improve to 9-2 in the WVC. West finishes its conference schedule going 4-8. Casey Frankland and...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

D.C. Everest football tops Hortonville to secure WIAA playoff berth

SCHOFIELD – The D.C. Everest football team secured a spot in the WIAA playoffs with a 30-15 victory over Hortonville on Friday night at Stiehm Stadium. The Evergreens improve to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the Valley Football Association. With a forfeit win over Wausau East on its schedule for next week, D.C. Everest is officially in the WIAA postseason, which will begin Oct. 22.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Antigo, WI
Wausau, WI
Education
City
Madison, WI
Antigo, WI
Sports
Wausau, WI
Sports
City
Wausau, WI
Antigo, WI
Education
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy