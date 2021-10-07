Board: Pitt grad students fell short in union bid
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board has ruled that graduate assistants at the University of Pittsburgh fell short in a 2019 effort to unionize. University officials disclosed the ruling involving graduate student employees Tuesday and said that effectively ends the drive to organize assistants who teach, do research and engage in other endeavors, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
