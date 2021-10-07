CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookstone volleyball completes Region Championship 3-peat

By Rex Castillo
 7 days ago

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Brookstone volleyball team is heading the playoffs but with they’re bringing some hardware with them. The Lady Cougars have won their third straight region championship. Brookstone actually finished 6-0 in Region 4-1A. While the playoffs are on the horizon the seniors on this team were so proud to add this accomplishment to their legacy.

“It’s definitely the pinnacle of this entire season. I can not believe that we’ve won every single year since I’ve been here. I think it’s actually amazing. It’s a great way to end this season, especially your senior year.”

Emma Clark, senior captain

I was really hoping that we get do it our senior year, and we did. We knocked it out of the park. We did really good. We didn’t drop a set. We did so good, and I’m just really proud of us.”

Eva Sullivan, senior captain


The Lady Cougars competitive nature has pushed them to this championship level. Of course Brookstone has their eyes set on a State Championship, and head coach Sam Dunton says the team chemistry is the x-factor for this team.


“It speaks about the character of our girls and our team. They love to compete but they love each other more. I think that’s what really makes a great team,” said Dunton.

