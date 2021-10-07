CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dear God, the RHOBH Reunion Will Be in Four Parts

By Bethy Squires
Vulture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finale aired, which means it’s time for current events to finally catch up to Erika Jayne. The preview for the reunion lets us know a few things: it’ll be four parts long (!), Andy Cohen is going to spit roast Erika (?), and Erika wore waterproof mascara to this particular event (lol). Kyle Richards will do her best face emoji impressions, Linna will overdraw her lip, and Dorit will be loquacious. Kathy Hilton brought an agenda of things to address, and the Bravo editors scored the trailer with the best knock-off Inception bwaaahs that money can buy. Part 1 (of 4!) of the RHOBH Season 11 reunion will kick off October 13.

