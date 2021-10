ELKHART — Northridge arrived with its eye on the prize and departed with that prize. “We came in with some intensity and focus tonight,’ said Northridge coach Austin Christner in summing up the Raiders' 5-0 victory against Elkhart Thursday in the championship match of the IHSAA Sectional 37 boys tennis tournament at Concord. “We were coming in off a big high (Wednesday, a 4-1 semifinal win against Concord). I was so happy how we started (Thursday’s) matches on all the courts.”

ELKHART, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO