Family Relationships

NKY schools included in Prichard Committee’s learning network to increase family engagement

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 7 days ago
The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, through its Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools, has selected 58 Kentucky schools to participate in a peer learning group to increase family engagement as a primary strategy to improve student outcomes in learning. “Kentucky schools must once again start feeling like a community...

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

